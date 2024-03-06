Russian authorities include chess icon Garry Kasparov in 'terrorists and extremists' list

In a significant development resonating within both the international chess community and political circles, Russia's financial watchdog officially included Garry Kasparov, the Soviet-born chess grandmaster and vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, in its list of terrorists and extremists on Wednesday (March 6).

This move represents a notable escalation in the Russian government's efforts to quell dissent, particularly targeting prominent figures like Kasparov who have vocally opposed Putin's regime and policies.

Kasparov, residing in the United States for almost a decade, has steadfastly championed democracy and human rights in Russia, earning him the Kremlin's displeasure.

Background of Garry Kasparov

Garry Kasparov, once hailed as a national hero for his unparalleled achievements in chess, evolved into one of the Kremlin's most formidable opponents after retiring from professional chess.

His shift from chess grandmaster to political activist stemmed from a desire to witness a corruption-free and democratic Russia. Over the years, Kasparov has utilized his global platform to condemn Putin's authoritarian policies, endorse democratic movements and advocate for sanctions against Russian officials implicated in human rights violations.

His role in establishing the Anti-War Committee among exiled Russian public figures further solidifies his resistance against the Kremlin, particularly amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Inference of the Designation

Being categorised as a terrorist or extremist by the Russian government carries severe consequences, not just for Kasparov's personal safety but also for those associated with him.

This designation effectively criminalizes any support or affiliation within Russia, isolating him and others on the list from their support networks in the country. This move aligns with the broader strategy of the Russian government to suppress dissent and silence opposition voices, especially those capable of mobilizing public opinion against the regime.

It also underscores the troubling trend of employing counter-terrorism legislation to target political adversaries, a tactic criticized by human rights organizations worldwide.

Global reaction and future projection

The international community has responded with concern and condemnation to the news of Kasparov's designation. Chess organizations, human rights groups and governments globally have expressed support for Kasparov, emphasising the importance of safeguarding freedom of expression and political dissent.

This incident has shed light on the broader issue of the Kremlin's crackdown on opposition figures and the diminishing space for civil society in Russia.

Despite the risks posed by his new status in Russia, Kasparov remains resolute in his advocacy for democracy and human rights.

This latest development serves as a rallying cry for the global community to stand in solidarity with those fighting for freedom and justice in Russia.