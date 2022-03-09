Russian army admits conscripts involved in Ukraine war

President Putin had said Russia does not plan to involve a "single conscript" during the Ukraine war, however, the Russian army admitted that conscripts had taken part in the operation.

"Only professional military take part in this operation - officers and volunteers. There is not a single conscript there, and we do not plan to and we are not going to," the Russian president had said.

Putin spoke after reports emerged of conscripts being inducted into the Russian army to fight in Ukraine.

"This operation only involves men who voluntarily made a very responsible choice in their life: to protect the homeland. They carry out this task with honour," Putin had asserted.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said,"unfortunately, several instances of the presence of conscripts in the units of the Russian armed forces participating in the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine have been confirmed."

Konashenkov confirmed that the conscripts were being "withdrawn to Russian territory" however he conceded that some conscripts were taken prisoner.

The defence ministry spokesman added that the "sabotage group" allegedly attacked a unit involved in logistical operation and a "number of servicemen, including conscripts were captured".

The official added that Russian forces will be taking measures not to enlist conscripts in combat areas.

President Putin had said reservists who had completed their military service and have been called up for duty would not be taking part in the Ukraine war.

"This is also true for those being called up. No we do not plan to involve this category of people(reservists) - they are being called up regularly, but we do not plan to engage this category," the Russian president had said.

(With inputs from Agencies)