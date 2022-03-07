In long air battle, can Ukraine hold out against Russian Air Force?

According to a US Congress report, Ukraine’s Air Force had suffered significant losses during Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014 which weakened its forces.

However, in 2020, the Ukraine Air Force launched an expansive modernisation plan "Vision 2035" setting a budget of $12 billion to purchase new multi-role fighters, trainer jets, transport aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles including Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones and air defence systems.

Ukraine’s air assault brigades had played a key role in combatting Russia’s invasion of eastern Ukraine seven years ago. It has since increased its size and transitioned into an independent command with heavier equipment.

Formed with US and NATO assistance, Ukraine's special operations forces operate along with NATO standards and principles, the report said.

