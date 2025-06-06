/Ukraine Operation Spider's Web attack targeted Russian nuclear bombers. Know about Russia's nuclear weapons

Ukraine targeted Russian strategic bombers in its Operation Spider's Web this week. The attacks were carried out using drones launched from concealed trucks, and destroyed partially or fully at least five Russian nuclear bombers, according to reports. While the exact damage will likely remain a secret, the attack was a setback for Russia's nuclear triad. This has brought back focus on Russian nuclear weapons capabilities.

While much of the information remains secretive, the scale of Russian nuclear muscle can be understood from what is available in public, on sources like the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Arms Control Association and the think tank SIPRI.



Though Russia has suspended participation in the New START Treaty, it still adheres to the limits on nuclear warheads as agreed on the treaty with the US. Under the pact, Russia has 1,550 deployed strategic warheads and 700 deployed delivery systems.

Russia is meanwhile continuing to expand its capabilities, including in the hypersonic and tactical systems.



Russia's nuclear bombs and warheads

Russia is estimated to possess around 5,580 nuclear warheads, including 4,380 in the so-called active stockpile. The active stockpile consists of 1,710 deployed strategic warheads, 1,112 stored strategic warheads and 1,558 non-strategic warheads. There are an estimated 1,200 retired warheads that are set to be dismantled.



Out of its 1,710 deployed strategic warheads, 870 are thought to be on ICBMs, 640 on SLBMs, and around 200 at bomber bases.

The nuclear yields range from 100 kilotons to 1 megaton for strategic weapons.



Tactical warheads beyond nuclear triad

Russia also has non-strategic or tactical nuclear warheads, which are estimated to number around 1,558. These include gravity bombs, air-to-surface missiles, and torpedoes. These are low-yield bombs of 15–20 kilotons, comparable to the bombs dropped by the US in Hiroshima, for delivery by aircraft, short-range missiles like Iskander and naval systems.

Tactical delivery systems include Iskander (SS-26), which are ground-based ballistic missiles, Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic missiles deployed on MiG-31K fighter jets and Kalibr (SS-N-30A) cruise missiles on surface ships and attack submarines.

Russia is also in the process of developing hypersonic systems like Avangard and Zircon, some of which are thought to be nuclear-capable.

Russia is also developing the Poseidon Torpedo, which is nuclear-powered and has intercontinental range, as a deterrent. The torpedo's warhead is from cobalt-60, which can potentially contaminate coastal areas.

Russia's nuclear triad: Land, Air and Sea

Russia’s nuclear warheads include intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), strategic bombers and carriers.

Russia is upgrading its Soviet-era ICBMs with newer models like Yars and Sarmat.



Currently, Russia has an estimated 286 ICBMs that can deliver up to 958 nuclear warheads.

There are 46 silo-based R-36M2 missiles known as SS-18 Satan, 30 silo-based UR-100N (SS-19), 36 mobile RT-2PM Topol (SS-25), 60 silo-based RT-2UTTH Topol-M (SS-27), 18 mobile RT-2UTTH Topol-M (SS-27), 84 mobile RS-24 Yars (SS-29), and 12 silo-based RS-24 Yars (SS-29).



Russia's RS-24 Yars and RS-28 Sarmat - which are currently being developed and will replace the SS-18 - can carry multiple warheads.

Russia's nuclear-capable Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles (SLBMs)

Russia has an estimated 192 deployed SLBM launchers across 12 ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), capable of delivering 624 nuclear warheads. Each SSBN carries 16 missiles.



Its submarine fleet includes five Delta-class submarines (3 Delta III, 2 Delta IV), and seven Borei-class submarines.



Delta IV submarines are fitted with the R-29RMU Sineva/SS-N-23 missiles. Each missile has four warheads of around 8,000+ km range.



R-29RMU2.1 Liner missiles can carry up to 10 warheads, while RSM-56 Bulava can carry six warheads of 8,000 km range.

Borei-class submarines are replacing older Delta-class submarines, with up to 10 planned by 2027.

Russia's strategic bombers



Russia is estimated to hold 67 bombers capable of carrying 586 nuclear warheads.

Russia has around 55 Tu-95MS (Bear H) bombers, each capable of carrying 6–16 Kh-55 cruise missiles or gravity bombs. There are some 12 Tu-160 (Blackjack) jets that can carry 12 Kh-55 or Kh-15 missiles.

These bombers are based at Ukrainka and Engels air bases, each of them counted as one warhead under New START, treaty, though their actual capacity might be higher.