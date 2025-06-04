/‘Not a call for immediate peace’: Trump holds talks with Putin, says Russia 'will have to respond' to Ukraine's Operation Spider Web

US President Donald Trump has revealed he held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin for over an hour, discussing Ukraine’s recent drone attacks on Russian airfields and rising concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump shared details of the call, which lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. “It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace,” he wrote.

Putin vows response to drone strikes on airfields

During the phone call, Putin reportedly spoke strongly about Ukraine’s recent drone attacks on Russian airbases, part of what has been called ‘Operation Spiderweb’. Trump said, “President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.”

Trump says Putin willing to join nuclear talks with Iran

Trump also brought up the issue of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, stressing the urgency of reaching a decision. “I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement,” Trump wrote.

He added that Putin appeared open to helping resolve the matter. “President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion,” he added.

Trump further added, “It is my opinion that Iran has been slow-walking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!”

Ceasefire hopes fade as Putin rejects Ukraine truce

Meanwhile, Russia seemingly dismissed a full ceasefire with Ukraine. Putin rejected the proposal, saying it would give Kyiv a chance to rearm and regroup.

“Why reward them by giving them a break from the combat, which will be used to pump the regime with Western arms, to continue their forced mobilisation and to prepare different terrorist acts,” Putin said during a televised government meetingonWednesday.