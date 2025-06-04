/Ukrainian ex-DJ named as 'spy' behind Operation Spiderweb: Who he is and what we know

The Russian media has named Ukrainian ex-DJ as the ‘spy’ who ran Kyiv’s 'Operation Spiderweb'. Media reports identified the ex-DJ as Artem Timofeev - the man they think ran Ukraine's operation inside the country.

Who is 'spy' Artem Timofeev?

According to reports, the 37-year-old is a former Ukrainian DJ and is believed to have owned the lorries used to carry the containers to the strikes. Moreover, the Russian media also suspect Artem's wife, Ekaterina Timofeeva, of being involved in the attacks.

Reports have named ‘Artem’ as the person they took instructions from ahead of transporting the containers. The report added that the drivers used for transportation were told that the containers had wooden frame houses.

A Russian blogger said that Artem was wanted in connection with the attack in the Irkutsk region. The blogger added that four lorries were registered in Artem Timofeev’s name and alleged that one of those was used in the attacks. A flat in Russia’s Chelyabinsk has also been linked to Artem and he was reportedly seen there.

Operation Spiderweb

Ukraine on Sunday (June 1) announced that it had successfully undertaken a stealth operation inside Russian enemy lines. The operation, titled Operation Spider’s Web, reportedly took 18 months to plan and execute.



According to the Ukraine Secret Service (SBU), its agents moved dozens of short-range drones laden with explosives inside Russia, loading them onto trucks with their containers disguised as wooden sheds. The operation was reportedly overseen by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk.

