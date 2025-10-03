/Russia launched 35 missiles, 381 drones at Ukraine's natural gas facilities, largest aerial assault at energy grid

Russia launched its largest assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, targeting Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava with 381 drones and 35 missiles. Civilian casualties are reported, and an energy crisis looms as winter approaches.
Russia launched the biggest attack on the energy facilities of Ukraine overnight, targeting state-owned Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. According to Ukraine's air force, Russia sent 35 missiles and 381 drones towards Ukraine, dealing a massive blow to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
"As a result of this attack, a significant portion of our facilities has been damaged. Some of the destruction is critical," said CEO Sergii Koretskyi in a post on Facebook.
Ukrainian officials condemned the attack and said it was an attempt by Russia to damage the Ukrainian power grid to pile up the misery on civilians ahead of winter. The Russian Foreign Ministry acknowledged the attack. There were reports of civilian casualties, injuries to an 8-year-old and two women in Poltava. The attack reportedly damaged a historic St. Nicholas Church.
Ukraine also retaliated, launching a herd of domestically produced drones on the Russian Orsknefteorgsintez refinery in Orsk near the border with Kazakhstan, causing fire. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed it shot down 20 drawn launched at Russian targets.
According to a Reuters report, 8000 units in the region were left without power. Ukraine's private energy provider DTEK said it had suspended operation at several facilities in the region. These facilities supply heating and electricity to millions of Ukrainians. This scale of rapid attacks threatens energy stability during winter. On September 28, Russia launched its most extensive aerial assault since the beginning of the invasion with 595 drones and 48 missiles. Even though Ukraine intercepted 568 drones and 43 missiles, the attack still had casualties. Four people, including a child, were killed, and at least 80 were injured.
Ukraine is ramping up energy efforts like gas imports, stockpile reserves, and repair infrastructure, but repeated attacks have strained Ukraine's ability to sustain a prolonged conflict at this phase of the war. Since the beginning of the war, Russia has targeted Ukraine's power grid and railroad just prior to the winter, to weaken Ukraine's resolve and damage military transport.