5 countries with the largest uranium reserves in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 03, 2025, 16:58 IST | Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 16:58 IST

Uranium powers nuclear energy, fuelling 10 per cent of global electricity. As clean energy demand rises, five countries, Australia, Kazakhstan, Canada, Russia, and Namibia, control most of the world’s uranium, shaping the future of energy and geopolitics.

World's electricity through nuclear energy
(Photograph: X)

World’s electricity through nuclear energy

Uranium powers about 10 per cent of the world’s electricity through nuclear energy. As the world pushes for clean energy, who holds the most uranium in the ground becomes a question of future power and politics.

Australia
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Australia

Australia leads by a wide margin, with over 3.6 million tonnes of uranium underground the largest reserves globally. Its Olympic Dam and Ranger mines hold some of the richest uranium ore ever found, making it the top player in nuclear fuel resources.

Kazakhstan
(Photograph: X)

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is the world’s largest uranium producer, extracting nearly 40 per cent of global supply yearly. It holds close to 3 million tonnes of reserves, mostly from in-situ leaching mines that are cheaper and cleaner than traditional methods.

Canada
(Photograph: X)

Canada

Canada ranks third, with about 1.7 million tonnes of uranium reserves. The Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan boasts the highest-grade uranium deposits, critical for efficient nuclear fuel production.

Russia
(Photograph: X)

Russia

Russia controls around 1.2 million tonnes of uranium reserves and produces nuclear fuel for its vast energy and military needs. Its uranium is mined across Siberia and the Urals, supporting robust domestic nuclear industry.

Namibia
(Photograph: X)

Namibia

Namibia is Africa’s key uranium nation with nearly 1 million tonnes in reserves. The country exports most of its uranium to global markets, especially for power generation in Europe and Asia.

