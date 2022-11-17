Russia targets Ukraine's critical infrastructure in fresh missile strikes

Russia attacked gas production facilities and a missile factory in new missile strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said.

Explosions and consequent destruction of Ukraine's critical infrastructure were reported from across Ukraine, including the southern port of Odesa, the capital Kyiv and the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Civilians were immediately told to take shelter in response to air raid warnings, news agency AFP reported.

“Missiles are flying over Kyiv right now. Now they are bombing our gas production (facilities), they are bombing our enterprises in Dnipro and Pivdenmash,” Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted Ukraine's President Denys Shmyhal as saying.

The destruction of Ukraine's critical infrastructure on Thursday coincided with the extension of the 'Black Sea Grain Initiative' for another 120 days.

The United Nations-brokered initiative calls for a safe sea passage to cargoes carrying Ukrainian grains amid consistent armed confrontations and exchange of missiles and artillery fire between Russia and Ukraine.

Grain Deal will be prolonged for 120 days. 🇺🇦 together with @antonioguterres and @RTErdogan made key decision in the global fight against the food crisis. Waiting for official announcement from partners - 🇹🇷 and 🇺🇳. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 17, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, NATO and Poland concluded that a missile that crashed in Poland was a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences to intercept a Russian barrage.

Russia has been successfully targeting Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, with the heaviest waves of missile strikes across Ukraine-held territory since early October. About 40 per cent of the country's energy infrastructure has been destroyed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier in November.

(With inputs from agencies)

