Russia-Ukraine War: Infra war takes its toll, blackout in Kyiv and seven other regions

Published: Nov 06, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
As the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, braces power blackouts after Russia reigned missiles in the country's electricity infrastructure, patients and staff or a hospital in Kiev have been putting on a brave face despite the situation.
Read in App