Black Sea grain export deal extended for 120 days, says Ukrainian minister

The Ukrainian grain deal through the Black Sea, which was set to expire on Saturday, has been extended for another 120 days, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said on Thursday.

"#BlackSeaGrainInitiative will be prolonged for 120 days," Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted on Thursday.

The minister further said that discussions are on with the Turkey and UN to extend the initiative for one more year and also include the Mykolaiv port in it.

“It is also important to ensure the effective operation of the JCC. We submit our proposals for solving existing problems,” he tweeted.

A Turkish official confirmed to AFP that the deal had been extended "under current terms".

It is understood that the extension of the deal was discussed at the behest of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

The deal initially came into effect in July following hefty parlays from the UN, and Turkey, as global food prices soared after the export was halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Under the deal, a certain number of Black Sea ports have been kept open for the safe passage of Ukrainian grains.

So far, millions of tonnes of grain have been exported under the agreement.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin said that Russia had seen "certain progress" towards addressing its concerns over the Black Sea grain deal.

Russia had initially suspended the deal complaining that the Ukrainian grain was given unfair advantage while its own grain and fertiliser exports were not given similar free access to world markets because of sanctions.

Earlier in Bali during the G20 meet, the Turkish president indicated that the grain deal would continue, bringing relief to some of the poorest countries in the world.

“I am of the opinion that it will continue. There’s no problem there,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a press conference at the G20.

