Russia sends fighter jet after identifying US 'spy plane'

The Russian military sent a fighter jet to escort a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific Ocean as the aircraft approached the Russian border.

Interfax news reported that the Russian military sent a MiG-31 fighter jet after identifying the US Air Force craft.

"The Russian fighter crew identified the aerial target as a US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and escorted it over the waters of the Pacific Ocean," Interfax reported, citing the Russian Pacific Fleet.

After intercepting the aircraft, the Russian jet returned home as the US plane turned away from the Russian border.

The US and Russia have not been on been on best terms for the past few weeks, especially as the Presidents of the two countries have been involved in a verbal spat after Joe Biden labelled Vladimir Putin as a "killer".

Russia has, since then, reacted to the comments made by Biden and has also urged the US President to hold a discussion with Putin.