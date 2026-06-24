/Russia says nuclear weapons are ‘only thing’ preventing global war

Russia on Wednesday (June 24) said nuclear weapons remain the “only” safeguard preventing the world from sliding into a global war, amid growing concerns over a renewed international arms race following the expiry of key arms control agreements. The remarks came after the expiration of the bilateral nuclear arms treaty between Russia and the US in February. The agreement, which had limited the deployment of nuclear warheads by the world's two largest nuclear powers for more than a decade, lapsed without a replacement, leaving no binding restrictions in force for the first time in decades.

Speaking at a foreign policy forum in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the global security architecture was deteriorating and argued that nuclear deterrence remained essential to preventing large-scale conflict. “In fact, we have nothing left in this world apart from nuclear deterrence. It’s the only thing that protects the world from a global war,” Peskov said.

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He warned that the international security system was “eroding” and suggested that rapid technological advances could eventually lead to the development of conventional weapons capable of destroying on a scale comparable to nuclear arms.

“As technology is developing, it is already clear that new types of non-nuclear weapons will emerge, but they may eventually match nuclear weapons in destructive power,” he added.