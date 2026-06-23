/‘Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level nuclear inspection’: Trump's big claim amid Switzerland talks

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has agreed to submit to the "highest level" of nuclear inspections for the foreseeable future, describing the move as a major concession amid ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

In a statement posted on Truth Social on Tuesday (June 23), Trump said Iran had "fully and completely agreed" to extensive nuclear inspections "long into the future", adding that the arrangement would ensure what he called "nuclear honesty".

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"Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary, coupled with the drumbeat of the Fake News, which is doing everything possible to make the US victory as small and insignificant as possible, Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future," Trump wrote.

He said the inspections were a prerequisite for continued negotiations, stating that there would have been "no further negotiations" had Tehran not accepted the conditions.

Trump also announced that he had agreed to keep the strategically important Strait of Hormuz open and not pursue any further naval blockade against Iran. However, he noted that US naval assets would remain in position in case circumstances changed.

"All ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely," he said.