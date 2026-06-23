/UN claims Israel deliberately targeted Gaza children during and after war; Netanyahu government rejects allegation

Israeli authorities and security forces deliberately targeted Palestinian children in Gaza, resulting in genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, while also committing war crimes against children in the occupied West Bank, according to a United Nations inquiry released on Tuesday (23 June).

The findings were published by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which examined alleged violations against Palestinian children since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on 7 October 2023.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The commission said that around 30 per cent of those killed in the Gaza conflict were children and added that Palestinian minors had been deliberately targeted by Israeli authorities and security forces. It described the killings as a key element in establishing what it called genocidal intent to destroy the Palestinian group, in whole or in part, in Gaza.

"The evidence shows that Palestinian children have been deliberately targeted and killed by the Israeli security forces," commission chair Srinivasan Muralidhar said in a statement accompanying the report.

What did Israel say in response?

Israel rejected the findings. In a statement, Israel's mission in Geneva described the report as the commission's "second defamatory advocacy report" and said it "dismisses this libellous sham".

"Every child deserves protection," the mission said, arguing that the report ignored what it called the "brutal tactics of Hamas".