/Italy headed for early elections? After feud with Trump, report claims Meloni is fearing drop in her popularity

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is considering calling an early general election as soon as April, more than a year before the country’s current parliamentary term is due to end. Meloni, who leads the Brothers of Italy party, is said to be concerned that postponing elections until the scheduled end of the legislature in late 2027 could further damage her approval ratings and weaken her political position at home.

According to a report, which cited people familiar with the matter on Tuesday (June 23), the Italian leader believes an earlier vote could help her capitalise on her current political standing before public support declines further.

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The report said Meloni is also weighing practical considerations linked to the timing of the next election. Holding a vote towards the end of 2027 could leave a newly elected government with little time to prepare and pass Italy’s annual budget, which must be approved before the end of the year.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Meloni has already discussed the possibility of early elections with the office of Sergio Mattarella, who has the constitutional authority to dissolve parliament and call fresh national polls. No formal decision has been announced, and there has been no public confirmation from Meloni’s office regarding the reported discussions.