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Italy headed for early elections? After feud with Trump, report claims Meloni is fearing drop in her popularity

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 22:18 IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 22:18 IST
Italy headed for early elections? After feud with Trump, report claims Meloni is fearing drop in her popularity

File image of Meloni Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is reportedly considering calling early elections for April to secure her position before potential drops in popularity and to avoid budget-timing conflicts.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is considering calling an early general election as soon as April, more than a year before the country’s current parliamentary term is due to end. Meloni, who leads the Brothers of Italy party, is said to be concerned that postponing elections until the scheduled end of the legislature in late 2027 could further damage her approval ratings and weaken her political position at home.

According to a report, which cited people familiar with the matter on Tuesday (June 23), the Italian leader believes an earlier vote could help her capitalise on her current political standing before public support declines further.

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The report said Meloni is also weighing practical considerations linked to the timing of the next election. Holding a vote towards the end of 2027 could leave a newly elected government with little time to prepare and pass Italy’s annual budget, which must be approved before the end of the year.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Meloni has already discussed the possibility of early elections with the office of Sergio Mattarella, who has the constitutional authority to dissolve parliament and call fresh national polls. No formal decision has been announced, and there has been no public confirmation from Meloni’s office regarding the reported discussions.

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The prospect of an early election comes as political observers closely watch the Italian government’s standing amid domestic and international challenges. Any decision to seek a fresh mandate would mark a significant political gamble for Meloni, whose coalition currently holds a parliamentary majority.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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