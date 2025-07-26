/‘Forced to dig my own grave’: Ex-student files $10m lawsuit over alleged abuse at New York boarding school

A former student of a now-defunct New York boarding school has filed a $10 million lawsuit alleging he was subjected to horrific abuse, including being forced to dig his own grave, eat vomit and participate in “sexualised group sessions” involving teachers.

The allegations are detailed in a civil complaint filed in federal court in Brooklyn by a survivor who attended the Family Foundation School in Hancock, New York, between 2000 and 2003. The school, which closed in 2014, reportedly charged families up to $80,000 per year for enrolment, according to the New York Post.

The lawsuit names the Argiros family, who operated the institution, as well as the village of Hancock, local police authorities and several other individuals and entities allegedly connected to the school.

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According to the court filing, students were routinely subjected to harsh and degrading disciplinary measures. The former student claimed that children considered troublesome were strip-searched, locked inside closets and forced to dig their own graves as punishment. The survivor also alleged that he was made to eat vomit and attend “sexualised group sessions” conducted in the presence of teachers.

The lawsuit further accuses local authorities of turning a blind eye to the alleged abuse. The plaintiff claims police and other officials failed to intervene despite being aware of conditions at the school, allegedly due to the influence and wealth of its owners.