Russia is jailing, beating up own soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine: Report

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia is locking up its own soldiers who refuse to fight and even subjecting them to physical harm, said BBC in its news report. The report tells a story of two Russian soldiers, one of which "refused to lead his men to certain death"

Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year. After sustained gains in first few months of the war, the Russian troops have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensive. Reports of Russian soldiers sabotaging their military vehicles in order to avoid fighting had been doing rounds even before the Russian retreat hinting at a possible low morale in the Russian ranks.

BBC in its report said that the soldiers and their families they spoke with described lack of preparedness and even a plan on the Russian side. Soldiers are reportedly just being ordered to march on with little information about their objectives.

Stas (name changed), a serving army officer already when the Ukraine invasion began refused to fight in light of poor support to frontline troops.

Stas and other soldiers who took this stance were then locked up under armed guard.

"They beat him and then they took him outside as if they were going to shoot him. They made him lie on the ground and told him to count to ten. He refused. So, they beat him over the head several times with a pistol. He told me his face was covered in blood," said Sergei (name changed) according to BBC.

Andrei (name changed) was another such soldier who reportedly refused to lead his men to a certain death. He and four other army officers were placed in basement of a building. Russian army reportedly told his mother that the particular building was shelled and all of them were now 'missing in action'.

