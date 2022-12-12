Ukraine hits hotel housing Wagner military group, Ukrainian regional official claims

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

A senior official in eastern Ukraine said in a television interview that Ukrainian forces struck a headquarters of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, leaving several of them dead. According to Western experts, Wagner are reported to be state-sponsored mercenaries who work to extend the interests of the Kremlin.

Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, said the hotel where the group met in Kadiivka, Luhansk, suffered major losses following the attack. However, there is no official confirmation on the presence of the Wagner at the hotel.

Photos posted on Telegram channels showed a building largely reduced to rubble.

"They had a little pop there, just where Wagner headquarters was located. A huge number of those who were there died," he said.

Haidai said the attack has led to Russia suffering "significant losses". "I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," he said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."

The private military company has been repeatedly accused of carrying out war crimes and human rights abuses. Notably, the group was set up by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former restaurateur and close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Wagner units have previously been deployed in Crimea, Syria, Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic.

Meanwhile, fighting between the two countries raged over the weekend. While Russia hit Odesa, Ukraine bombarded a target in the occupied city of Melitopol.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address late on Saturday that more than 1.5 million people in the southern Odesa region were without power after Russian drone strikes hit two energy facilities. The Ukrainian army is said to have shot down 10 drones in the same attack.

The port of Odesa also was not operating on Sunday, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said, but added that grains traders were not expected to suspend exports.

In Melitopol, a Ukrainian missile attack killed two people and injured 10, pro-Moscow authorities said. A Moscow-installed official shared pictures showing a big fire following the strike.

"Air defence systems destroyed two missiles, four reached their targets," Yevgeny Balitsky said on the Telegram messaging app.

(With inputs from agencies)

