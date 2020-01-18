Russia: Iran shot down Ukranian passenger plane after US jets were seen at its borders

Russia's acting foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has made shocking revelations on the downing of the Ukranian passenger plane by Iran which has brought a twist to the whole narrative.

Lavrov has said that at least six F-35 US aircraft were in the air right after the US attack on Qasem Soleimani. He claimed that the F-35 jets were spotted on the Iranian border after its response attack on America's military bases.

However, the information is yet to be verified.

"We have information that after the attack (on Qasem Soleimani), Iranians were anticipating another US Strike. They did not know of what kind. But there were at least six F-35 jets in air near the Iran border. This information still has to be double-checked. But I'd like to underline the edginess that always accompanies such situations."

This sensational disclosure has raised many questions such as are Iran's claims of misidentifying the plane as a cruise missile true?

Was the United States planning a counter-strike on Iran shortly after an attack on its bases?

While Iran’s military has blamed human error for the downing of the Ukrainian plane that killed 176 passengers.

However, videos that have surfaced show the plane’s flight path and suggest otherwise.