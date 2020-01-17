11 US troops injured in January 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq: US military

The United States treated 11 of its troops for symptoms of concussion after an Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi base where US forces were stationed, Reuters report said quoting US military on Thursday.

President Trump and the US military denied casualties after the strike on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq and a facility in its northern Kurdish region.

The attack on the US forces by Iran military was in retaliation to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

"While no US service members were killed in the January 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement.

As a measure of caution, some service members were taken to US facilities in Germany or Kuwait for "follow-on screening," he added.

"When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq."

As many as 1,500 Americans were deployed at the vast base deep in Iraq's Anbar desert.

(With inputs from Reuters)