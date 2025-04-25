Myanmar has arrested a TikTok astrologer for triggering panic by predicting a new earthquake in a viral TikTok video. This comes after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake killed 3500 people in Myanmar last month.

21-year-old TikToker John Moe posted his prediction on April 9. However, after posting the video, he was arrested following a raid at his home in the city of Sagaing on Tuesday morning for making "false statements with the intention of "spreading rumours and causing public panic".

He has more than 300,000 followers and predicted a "very strong" earthquake would strike "every city in Myanmar" in 12 days. He said that the earthquake will hit Myanmar on April 21.

“People should not stay in tall buildings during the day,” Moe wrote in the caption of his video.

“Take important things with you and run away from buildings during the shaking.”

The video went viral on social media, receiving 3.3 million views, but also causing panic among people.

However, according to experts, earthquakes are impossible to predict due to the complexity of the factors involved in such disasters.

Myanmar's military government released a statement on social media on Thursday, confirming that the TikToker has been arrested.

"We got a tip-off about fake news being spread through a TikTok account that a severe earthquake will hit," the statement said.

"Action will be taken effectively against him according to the law. Likewise, we will also take action effectively against those who write or spread or share fake news."

Last month, a major earthquake jolted Myanmar, killing over 3600 people, and injuring over 5100. Moreover, some 65,000 structures, including homes, schools and religious sites were destroyed.

