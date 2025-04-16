Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, is planning to discontinue the Direct Messages (DMs) feature, software engineer Zach Warunek said.

Warunek, who has over 24.8K followers on X, wrote, “The whole entire DM’s will be gone soon”.

The claims have led to rumours, with people saying that a new feature called ‘XChat’ will replace DMs.

X users react

Warunek's post, which came in response to a query regarding the message requests feature, has gained hundreds of comments, with users expressing shock and surprise.

“I see. Exciting to see what will replace it hehe,” a user wrote.

While another said, “That’s a horrible idea- please don’t do it.”

“You're deleting the DM feature? Why? That sounds like a terrible idea,” a third said.

Will X delete messaging feature?

Warunek clarified saying that the private messaging feature will not be deleted, but instead rewritten.

“Guys obviously X would not delete messaging. Rewrite instead,” he responded as users flooded the comments with various reactions.

Guys obviously 𝕏 would not delete messaging. Rewrite instead — Zach Warunek (@ZachWarunek) April 16, 2025

“Thanks for clarifying. People just like to panic. Also it's a good sign for X, that people take it so seriously when something is changing. It means they like your platform,” a user noted, replying to him.

Will XChat replace DMs?

While there is no official confirmation given by X, a user shared screenshots of a chat interface called ‘XChat’, which is rumoured to replace DMs.

BREAKING: Let's take a look at X's upcoming messenger "XChat"! pic.twitter.com/h0rySubehy — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) April 9, 2025

However, X’s AI bot Grok rejected the claims.

“The claim about X removing Direct Messages and replacing them with “XChat” is not real. No official announcements from X confirm this change, and DMs are still in use,” it said.

However, it said, “XChat appears to be a potential new feature under development, not a replacement for DMs. You can continue using DMs as usual.”

Reportedly, Musk is planning to turn X into a so-called “everything app” that will incorporate media sharing, sophisticated AI features, and payment capabilities.