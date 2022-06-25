Roe v Wade overturned: Meta, Disney to pay for employees’ abortion-related travel costs after SCOTUS ruling

After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in the country, companies such as Meta and Disney have said they will cover employees' expenses if they have to travel for abortion services.

Handing a victory to Republicans and religious conservatives, the SCOTUS overturned the landmark 1973 ruling that recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

Making it difficult for female employees to terminate pregnancies unless they travel to states where the procedure is allowed, many states are expected to further restrict or ban abortions following the ruling.

According to a Disney spokesperson, the company remains committed to providing comprehensive access to quality healthcare, including for abortions.

Disney had faced criticism after it was revealed that it sponsored the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation and had later apologised for the decision.

As a result, it opposed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, and in return governor, Ron DeSantis stripped Disney of its self-governing status for Disney World.

A spokesperson of Meta, Facebook's parent company, said the company will reimburse travel expenses for employees seeking out-of-state reproductive care.

It is currently "assessing how best to do so given the legal complexities involved," the spokesperson added.

Citing a "respectful communications" policy, Meta also moved to limit internal discussion of the ruling and took down links to Facebook posts by outgoing Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg that condemned it.

Disney and Meta were joined by Dick's Sporting Goods which announced that if abortion was not available nearby it will pay up to $4,000 in travel for employees.

Saying it would expand a recent policy as new state laws were passed, ride-hailing company Lyft said it would legally shield drivers in abortion cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

