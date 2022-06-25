From automatic bans to complex patchwork: Abortion access threatened in half of US states

Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 10:54 AM(IST)

The US Supreme Court's overturning of America's constitutional right to abortion gives all 50 states the freedom to ban the procedure, with nearly half expected to do so in some form.

Automatic bans

Thirteen states, mostly in the conservative and religious south of the country, have in recent years adopted so-called "trigger" laws to come into force virtually automatically after the decision was handed down.

And as of Friday evening, at least seven states had banned the procedure: Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

Other states, such as Mississippi, require the attorney general to first confirm that the court has changed the legal framework.

Texas and Tennessee have set a period of 30 days between the release of the judgment and a new ban coming into force.

The states differ in how they ban abortions. Idaho provides exceptions for rape or incest but Kentucky only does so if the pregnant woman's life is in danger.

Laws in Louisiana could see health professionals jailed for up to ten years for carrying out abortions. In Missouri, it's 15 years.

(Photograph:AFP)