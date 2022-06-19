Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Sara takes oath as Philippines vice president

Following a landslide electoral victory despite her father’s human rights record that saw thousands of drug suspects gunned down, outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Sara took her oath Sunday as vice president.

In an inauguration address in her hometown Davao, the 44-year-old said "The days ahead may be full of challenges that call for us to be more united as a nation."

As specified in the Philippine Constitution, the inauguration in their southern hometown of Davao comes two weeks before she assumes office on June 30.

Sara’s running mate, President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Junior, the son and namesake of the disgraced dictator driven from power in a 1986 uprising, will take his oath in Manila on June 30.

Because of their failure to acknowledge the massive human rights atrocities that took place under their fathers, the electoral triumph of Sara Duterte and Marcos Jr. alarmed left-wing and human rights groups.

After she took her oath before a Supreme Court associate justice, Sara said “I’m not the best or the most intelligent person in the Philippines and the world but nobody can beat the toughness of my heart as a Filipino.”

“The voice of 32.2 million Filipinos was loud and clear - with the message to serve our motherland,” she added.

Asking Filipinos to emulate the patriotism of the country’s national hero Jose Rizal, the mother of three called for national unity and devotion to God.

Fondly called by supporters as “Inday Sara,” she was trained as a lawyer before entering politics in 2007 although she initially wanted to be a doctor.

In 2010, Sara succeeded her father to become the first female mayor of Davao, 1,000 km (600 miles) from the capital Manila.

Rodrigo Duterte, who built a formidable political dynasty in the restive southern region long troubled by communist and Muslim insurgencies and violent political rivalries, hails from a modest middle-class background.

The 77-year-old, whose presidency was marked by a brutal anti-drug campaign, is facing investigation by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity.

