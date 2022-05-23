Philippines: Ferdinand Marcos signals intent to revive nuclear power plant

In a move to restart nuclear power in the country, Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos held talks with South Korea's envoy Kim Inchul to revive the Bataan nuclear power plant.

The plan for the Bataan nuclear power plant was put forth by Ferdinand's father in the 80s, his son is now keen to revive the plan with the country hit by huge electricity costs.

Also Read: Explainer: What will a Marcos presidency in the Philippines look like?

"We revived the discussions on it," Marcos said although he added the plan needs to be studied. South Korean experts had earlier indicated that the nuclear plant can be revived but it could take years and may cost $1 billion, reports claim.

The plant is located near Manila. Marcos declared the country needs rapid industrialisation post-pandemic. He said a new nuclear plant may take three to seven years to build as the country seeks to clean energy to fulfil its demand.

Watch: "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. wins the Philippines election 2022