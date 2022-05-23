Philippines: Ferdinand Marcos signals intent to revive nuclear power plant

Marcos Jr is among the frontrunners to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte in 2022 Photograph:( AFP )
Marcos declared the country needs rapid industrialisation post-pandemic. The Philippine president-elect declared a new nuclear plant may take three to seven years to build as the country seeks to clean energy to fulfil its demand.
In a move to restart nuclear power in the country, Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos held talks with South Korea's envoy Kim Inchul to revive the Bataan nuclear power plant.
The plan for the Bataan nuclear power plant was put forth by Ferdinand's father in the 80s, his son is now keen to revive the plan with the country hit by huge electricity costs.
"We revived the discussions on it," Marcos said although he added the plan needs to be studied. South Korean experts had earlier indicated that the nuclear plant can be revived but it could take years and may cost $1 billion, reports claim.
The plant is located near Manila. Marcos declared the country needs rapid industrialisation post-pandemic. He said a new nuclear plant may take three to seven years to build as the country seeks to clean energy to fulfil its demand.
The Bataan plant was reportedly constructed at the cost of over $2 billion however it was never started as Ferdinand Marcos Sr. lost power and left the country in the 80s. The governments which came to power later did not activate the project.
The country's nuclear institute had said the Philippines may start the nuclear power plant in 5 years if the plan goes ahead with South Korean authorities reportedly keen to restart the programme.
