The legal battles over President Donald Trump’s executive orders are escalating, with new lawsuits emerging and judges issuing rulings that could shape the outcome for months to come. Several of Trump's policies have been temporarily blocked, while many of these cases are expected to reach higher courts, including the Supreme Court.

Advertisment

Here’s an overview of the major lawsuits across different categories as reported by the New York Times

Also Read | Palestinians return north after Israel withdraws from Netzarim Corridor that split Gaza in two

Transgender rights

Advertisment

Lawsuits are challenging Trump’s policies on transgender rights, including a rule forcing transgender women in federal prisons into men’s housing and denying them medical care. A court has temporarily blocked the policy. With fewer than 50 transgender women in women’s facilities nationwide, other ongoing lawsuits focus on the military service ban for transgender people, denial of federal funding for gender-affirming care for minors, and preventing transgender individuals from updating their gender identity on US passports.

Also Read | Americans deem misuse of campaign funds, ignoring subpoenas among top presidential misdeeds: Poll

January 6 investigations

Advertisment

FBI agents and employees have taken legal action to stop the release of their identities about the investigation into the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, fearing potential retaliation. The lawsuit aims to prevent Trump from disclosing the names. In response, the government has agreed to hold off on releasing the information.

Also Read | ‘Massive risks’: How Elon Musk’s Treasury shakeup could be ‘biggest security breach in US history’

Immigration disputes

Trump’s order revoking birthright citizenship has led to seven lawsuits, with two judges already blocking it. Other cases challenge his asylum restrictions, fast-tracked deportations, and penalties for sanctuary cities.

Also Read | 'Freedom from threats, blackmail': Baltic states cut power ties with Russia, plug into European power grid

Federal budget and job cuts

Trump’s attempt to freeze $3 trillion in federal funds is being contested by state attorneys general. His efforts to reduce job protections and push federal employees to resign have also faced legal pushback, with courts pausing some initiatives.