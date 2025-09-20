/'Return within 24 hours to avoid...': US tech firms warn H-1B visa holders after Trump's new visa order

Top tech firms like Meta and Microsoft on Saturday (Sep 20) have issued urgent advisories to their H-1B visa holders, asking them not to leave the United States (US) for at least 14 days. This came after President Donald Trump announced new restrictions on immigration and tightened rules for foreign workers.

Internal emails accessed by NDTV Profit revealed that companies have also told their employees who are currently outside the US to return within 24 hours to avoid being denied re-entry to the country. Both tech firms said that the instructions should be followed until further notice.

Meta has asked its H-1B and H4 visa holders in the US to stay in the country for at least two weeks until the new rules are clearer. Those abroad were advised to return immediately. Microsoft have also urged its H-1B employees in the US not to travel and told those overseas to make every effort to come back quickly.

The H-1B visa program allows US companies to employ foreign professionals in specialised fields, often in the tech industry. These visas are valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years. Many Indian software engineers, IT managers, and other skilled workers use this to work in the US.

On Friday (Sep 19), Trump raised the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 per year, a sharp increase from $215. This move will heavily affect Indian workers working in the US. He said that the move was aimed at encouraging companies to hire more Americans while keeping room for “extraordinary talent” from abroad. Fees for investor visas also went up sharply, from $10,000 to as high as $20,000 annually.

At the same time, the administration announced a new visa scheme, offering the Trump Gold Card and the Trump Platinum Card for individuals and a Trump Corporate Gold Card for businesses. India remains the biggest user of H-1B visas, accounting for 71 per cent of approvals last year, while China was second at 11.7 per cent.

What is the H-1B visa?