/‘A one-day deadline creates…’: What Indian trade body said on Trump’s $100,000 fee order on H-1B visa

After US President Donald Trump announced an annual $100,000 fee for H-1B skilled worker visas, India’s leading trade body Nasscom said on Saturday (Sep 20) expressed concerns over the timeline for implementing the new order that affects high-tech workers in the United States. This comes after the US president announced that the fee will come into effect from Sunday (Sep 21). The move will likely result in major repercussions for the tech industry, where this permit is widespread.

“A one-day deadline creates considerable uncertainty for businesses, professionals, and students across the world,” Nasscom said in a statement. It added that the changes in policy of such scale were best “introduced with adequate transition periods, allowing organisations and individuals to plan effectively and minimise disruption.”

It is expected that the new measure, which was announced in Washington on Friday, will face legal challenges. Trump also announced the introduction of a $1 million “gold card” residency programme that he had previewed months earlier.

Add WION as a Preferred Source