Respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity underpin development of Indo-Pacific: Quad foreign ministers

In a supposed veiled attack on China, the foreign minister of QUAD nations, on Friday (September 22), expressed concerns about the militarisation of disputed features, and the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels in the Indo-Pacific while reaffirming that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity underpin the development of the region.

The remarks were made in a joint statement after a meeting of foreign ministers of the Quad grouping – Australia, India, Japan and the United States – on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

About the Indo-Pacific

The meeting included the foreign ministers of the four-nation bloc: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We reaffirm our conviction that international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the maintenance of peace and security in the maritime domain underpin the development and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific,” said the Quad nation’s foreign ministers, in the joint statement.

They also emphasised the importance of adherence to international law and the UN charter to address challenges to the global maritime rules-based order which includes “respect to maritime claims, and in the South and East China Seas.”

China’s aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific was quite evident after it released the 2023 edition of its so-called “standard map” back in August, which included parts of India’s Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and some regions of the disputed South China Sea, as part of China.

In an apparent reference to China, the statement said, “We continue to express serious concern about the militarisation of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels, and efforts to disrupt other countries’ offshore exploitation activities.”

It added, “We strongly support the principles of freedom, the rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of disputes; and oppose unilateral attempts to change the status quo.”

While the Quad did not have a formal military aspect till now it is widely seen as a grouping formed to counter China’s rising influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Beijing’s continued claims over the entire South China Sea drew criticism from Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brunei.

Not to mention China’s territorial disputes with Japan over the East China Sea and its recently ramped-up military drills around Taiwan as it continues to claim the self-ruled island as its territory and maintains it will seize it one day, by force, if necessary.

‘Deep concern’ over Ukraine war

The Quad ministers in their statement also expressed “deep concern” over the “raging” war in Ukraine and “mourn its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences.” They also underscored the “need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine” in line with international law.

The Quad nation’s foreign ministers also said they are “deeply concerned about the global food security situation” and support the UN’s attempts to renew the Black Sea grain deal after Russia backed out of it, in July.

While the statement does not directly mention Russia it said, “In the context of this war, we concur that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons would be unacceptable.” In a supposed reference to Moscow and its repeated veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

“We underscore that the rules-based international order must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” said the joint statement.





