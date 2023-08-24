Exclusive: PM Modi's attendance underscores ASEAN's Indo-Pacific importance, says Indonesian ambassador

With the eagerly anticipated ASEAN summit just around the corner, all eyes are on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending attendance from September 6 to 7 in Jakarta.

Indonesian Ambassador to India Ina Krisnamurthi exuded optimism as she articulated the significance of India's participation in the summit.

Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, she emphatically stated, "The attendance hopefully by the Prime Minister will show how India sees ASEAN as an important player in the Indo-Pacific region."

Ambassador Krisnamurthi went on to underline the profound implications of this engagement, underscoring India's deep-rooted commitment to the ASEAN nations.

She elaborated, "The plan of action between ASEAN and India five years from now is also very significant to both to implement the declaration of the comprehensive strategic plan."

On his country hosting the ASEAN summit meetings, she pointed out that the focus will be on issues like food and energy security, climate change, disaster issues, digitalization

Turning her attention to India's forthcoming G20 presidency, Ambassador Krisnamurthi did not mince words in lauding India's astute leadership and innovative approach.

She said, "Well, I have to say this and then I said it many times that your presidency needs some praise because it's done in more than 60 cities. So your leadership needs praise and on top of it, you introduce some issues that maybe some G20 members are not used to discussing, like for example, the start-up."

Here's the whole interview.

WION: Your country is going to host the ASEAN summit meetings, which will see a number of world leaders attending not only from the grouping, but outside the grouping as well. In fact, Indian prime minister is also expected to travel to Jakarta. So what kind of preparations your country is doing to welcome or roll out the red carpet for the world leaders.

Ina Krisnamurthi: First, thank you so much for having me, again, once again. On ASEAN chairmanship, Indonesia focus on two main issues, one is of course logistics. When you have more than 10-15 leaders coming to the country which logistically we need to be prepared in the detailed arrangement of it. The meeting started with Senior Official Level and then continued with the foreign ministers meeting as preparation for the summit from fifth to seventh of September. Of course, a number of issues under the big theme of ASEAN matters, focus is on growth. Substantively also, we as the chair, we prepare the issues in a very thoughtful manner. If you notice, the issue is a continuation of our presidency of the G20 last year on health, on food and energy security, on climate change. So many issues that we have carried on during our presidency of G20, It's carried over once again in ASEAN since the beginning of our chairmanship in January. For growth, we are focusing on what the core issue that we are experiencing globally, not only regionally not only nationally but globally. It is the food and energy security, the climate change, the disaster issues, digitalization and whatnot. So I think the ASEAN chairmanship of Indonesia and G20 chairmanship of India is in line in thoughts and in views. It is important to make discussion on common concerns, Global common concern to be led by emerging economies or developing countries such as India and Indonesia. So, it is important that we have seen the convergence of issues between the two, between G 20 And ASEAN.

WION: And how do you see India ASEAN relationship going forward with Indonesia as the host. The Indian prime minister is expected to travel, and last year we saw Indian vice president traveling where there was an elevation in the relationship...

Ina Krisnamurthi: But last year, we elevate, you mentioned about the elevation to comprehensive strategic partnership, but this year is very important for both sides to put down, to concretize ties, the implementation of such partnership. It's the elevation as a document as the leaders declaration needs to be implemented in real terms. So the attendance hopefully by the Prime Minister will show how India sees ASEAN as an important player in the Indo Pacific region, and therefore the plan of action between ASEAN and India five years on from now it's also very significant to both to implement the declaration of the comprehensive strategic plan

WION: The White House has announced that President Biden will not be attending ASEAN meetings and it will be the Vice President to have who will be attending the meeting. So do you see a disappointment or is it part and parcel of hosting summits because at the end of the day, India also last year was also present at the level of vice president and also hosting a summit is a difficult task. We of course are hosting the G 20. Logistically, it is something that requires a lot of planning. So when it comes to Jakarta, there are concerns about pollution. Do you think that is a worrisome factor?

Ina Krisnamurthi: I think Indonesia manage many of the summits pretty well in the past, so hopefully this one, hopefully will also be successful and smooth. But your concern has a merit. Therefore, we already implement steps. For example, this week, the government of Jakarta started 50% working from home for the staff of the government of Jakarta. And second we also like what we have done in G20, Bali. We also tried very best, learning from India using the electric vehicles for example, to just reduce the pollution. If you mentioned about the non attendance of some leaders, we do understand that next year or even this year, the global dynamics are a challenge. There are challenges not only in the US but also in some other parts of the world. So, for us, Indonesia, the most important thing that our discussion, deliberations need to be inclusive, means in the inclusivity is that all attendance, all parties attend the meeting. So if the vice president of the US coming, thank God because then US will be represented at the highest level. So for us inclusivity in the any time of diplomatic engagement is very important, rather than when we say ASEAN 10, ASEAN 11 but you know, many not attended that we are at a loss.

WION: Now coming to India, but India is going to host the G 20 Summit. What's your expectation? You're part of the Troika any suggestion to the Indian presidency because it's a very difficult process, not only logistically but also in terms of putting the joint statement.

Ina Krisnamurthi: Well, I have to say this and then I said in many times that your presidency needs some praise, because it's, it's done in more than 60 cities. So your leadership needs a praise and on top of it, you introduce some issues that maybe some G 20 members are not used to discuss, like for example, the start up, it's a very relevant current issue to be discussed. But in the past, no one talks about the start up. And also women led development, there is none in the agenda. So, this is what I said in many occasions. And now I said it again. What India has done in G20 is to introduce new issues, but actually it's not new because we already all experience it from the grassroot. So, I think India has done tremendously and we wish India all the best in the summit, with all countries represented at the highest level. And hopefully the deliberation and discussion will be fruitful

WION: And hopefully we will see your president, he has a packed schedule that week. India has been saying that when it comes to his presidency, the focus will be the voice for the Global South. And also India has proposed the inclusion of African Union as a permanent member of the grouping. What do you have to say about this?

Ina Krisnamurthi: So, Indonesia, commend the efforts of India to invite Africa because like last year, Indonesia also invited Pacific as we see they are in the neighborhood and they are underrepresented, but at the same time, they're facing the same challenges like us. What India has done with inviting Africa is to show that what happened in Africa is actually also happening to us in a different level, kind of thing. So, we commend India for that effort. Secondly, we need to understand that the 20 is informal gathering. There is no set of rules of who to be invited, who are there, who should be sitting as observer as invited or whatever. However, when you when you give the concept of expansion, you need to also bear in mind to what extent the expansion is, as such Indonesia sees the criteria, modalities of expansion needs to be discussed and be agreed upon by all.

WION: Hosting a summit also focuses on a joint statement. Indonesia had to struggle through it since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict. Are you hopeful this time around?

Ina Krisnamurthi: So last year when we were president of G20. We did not have joint communique through out the year, But we are happy that at last at the leaders summit, statement is there, the agreement is there. We see the effort of India bridging all differences and we also support the idea that India always pushed forward saying that we need to focus on the common concerns rather than focusing on one single issues that only happen or impacted to only some countries not global. Conflicts and tensions are very important to be dealt with by peaceful means, by dialogue, but it should not jeopardize or hampering the effort to find a conclusion on common concerns. Many common concerns like post pandemic, economic reform recovery, disaster management, climate change many common concerns that needs to be a prioritized by G20, in the discussion not only one issues, which impact few countries.

WION: Now talking about another grouping, that's the BRICS grouping. Now, the big summit is happening today. Your president has been invited by host South Africa. How do you see BRICS as a grouping and there is a talk of expansion there as well. Would Indonesia be keen to be part of this grouping? Has Indonesia spoken about it with BRICS member countries including India?

Ina Krisnamurthi: Well, My President is there for this summit as the invitees as the Friends of BRICS as they say, it shows the interest is there. But again, on the principle of expansion, we maintain that position that criteria, modalities needs to be discussed and be agreed upon. And secondly, we see BRICS as an important in engagement.

WION: And you're hopeful that when it comes to expansion, there can be some positive news?

Ina Krisnamurthi: Some positive news on the modalities and criteria. Yes.

WION: Ma'am. Now coming to India bit, Indonesia relationship, but before I can ask that question, I would like to ask about a very important development today. That's the Chandrayaan 3. The entire country is very happy about it. What's your view? What's your take?

Ina Krisnamurthi: All the best because we are so looking forward, we work with ISRO, because they have the satellite on grounding in Indonesia as well. So we hope for the best for India to make to the moon, so it's very proud moments for everyone to see the progress to understand the efforts that you know. Hopefully, inshallah. We're happy for India. So wishing India the best all the best. All the best.

WION: Now, coming to the relationship bit, how do you see the trajectory of this relationship? Now, the Indian Prime Minister travels to Indonesia second time in less than one year now. So essentially, focus has been on connectivity. I believe a direct flight has also started if you can shed some light on this relationship.

Ina Krisnamurthi: The connectivity literally has take off, hopefully in the near future from Delhi. We already have Chennai, Mumbai, and hopefully in Delhi. I hope that our relations are also taking off because next year, we will celebrate 75 years of anniversary of the bilateral relations. And we see that the visit of Prime Minister Modi in the near future hopefully for ASEAN India relationship, also a sign of hope that India and Indonesia relationship also taking off. Most importantly, for the connectivity bit. I think what we need to do is to make sure that the traffic is there, the people to people contact needs to be enhanced and strengthened not only through tourism, the embassy, myself and my team focused on health sector, education sector, business, for sure. So the connectivity itself, establishing direct flight is easy may be, but most importantly, to make sure there are traffics for this connectivity to be successful.

WION: I believe there was a conversation between connectivity between Ache and Andaman connectivity.

Ina Krisnamurthi: up until now, feasibility studies done. We need to see, in the feasibility study, it needs to have another project proposal by 2024 and then the project hopefully will be done in since 2025. But so the feasibility study is done already and I thank you the government of India for making it happen for the study to finish and complete. So we do hope that next year something will happen for the project

WION: what kind of cooperation are you looking at in terms of defense area as well. They're having murmurs and rumors, as you all know about Brahmos as well, but talking about this component of the relationship. Where do you see it going forward?

Ina Krisnamurthi: In the defense sector, I think we are in the very good relations, not so much of buying or trading part but the Defense Dialogue is their, visit of ships are there. For the first time in so many years we had a warship coming to Andaman Nicobar for training between them, so now we are in a good position. But for the trading part, maybe we need to discuss more with India on how to make it happen.

WION: India recently banned the export of rice as well. Has this impacted your country and have you raised the matter with the Indian side?

Ina Krisnamurthi: Diplomatically we have raised, not so much of the ban because in the past also Indonesia did the same thing and then the impact is very negative, not only for those who import the products, but also for maintaining the stability of price in the world. The world price. So our hope is that Indian Government will consider to review this policy. So that the fluctuation, the stability of world price for commodities, any commodities will happen, because currently, as you may see, because the climate change, the rains, the heats everywhere in the world, the wildfire we need to ensure that the commodity price is secure, and a challenge in fluctuation, we'll need some solutions and that is why we do humbly request the government of India to review this policy.

WION: My final question and no conversation can be complete when it comes to Indonesia is the cultural similarities between the two sides. Last year I was in Bali and it was very pleasantly surprising to see the place had so many rituals, which was similar here in India. So what kind of cultural connect or shared cultural heritage both countries have and plan to progress on it?

Ina Krisnamurthi: we need to focus on religion, the culture and social and history. And I think what we need to understand is the historical background between the two nations because sometimes we forgot about the importance of the past to what ever happens in the present and the future. So the every you ask plans, many plans because like I said, we at the embassy, my team and I focus on cooperation between universities, cooperation between think tanks, just to find out what sort of past experience between two nations that we can go beyond the past to the future.

