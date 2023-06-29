Republican presidential hopeful Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Ukraine 

Former US vice president and a contender for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential elections Mike Pence made a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine on Thursday. He held discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a statement released to the media, Pence said, “Freedom is winning in Ukraine, and now more than ever, we need to keep faith with the courageous fighters here in Ukraine who are standing for freedom and pushing back on Russian aggression."

The trip comes amidst the ongoing counteroffensive by the Ukrainian forces against the Russian invading forces even as the Kremlin continues to manage the fallout of the failed rebellion staged by the private militia group Wagner.

Pence was quoted by NBC News as saying, “I believe America’s the leader of the free world.” He added, “But coming here just as a private citizen — being able to really see firsthand the heroism of the Ukrainian soldiers holding the line in those woods, see the heroism of the people here in Irpin that held back the Russian army, to see families whose homes were literally shelled in the midst of an unconscionable and unprovoked Russian invasion — just steels my resolve to do my part, to continue to call for strong American support for our Ukrainian friends and allies.” Pence vs Trump on Ukraine Pence has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine and a fierce critic of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Also, he has become the first Republican presidential candidate to visit the war-battered nation.

Watch: Mike Pence on National Abortion ban × On the other hand, his Republican opponent Donald Trump has shied away from publicly throwing his support behind Ukraine, and instead placed his bets on a “mutually agreed solution.” He has also vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict within one day of him becoming the president.

Former vice president Mike Pence is facing a significant gap in support compared to former president Donald Trump among Republican primary voters, as indicated by polls, as they consider the candidate who will challenge President Joe Biden in the upcoming elections. Republicans divided over Ukraine The issue of Ukraine has become a divisive point among Republican presidential contenders as they vie for the party's nomination for the White House.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered Trump's closest rival in the race, has raised questions about the extent of aid that should be provided to Ukraine.