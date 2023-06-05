Who is Mike Pence? The former US VP who will take on Donald Trump

Former US vice president Mike Pence has thrown his hat in the ring to compete for a Republican Party presidential nomination for the 2024 US Presidential Election. This has pitted Pence against his former boss and former US president Donald Trump, who is also in the fray to win the Oval Office in 2024 polls. Trump is currently the leader of the pack within the Republican Party jostling for the presidential nomination. But the entry of Pence, his former lieutenant and a man with strong support among conservative voters is sure to add interesting element to the contest.

It is therefore important to know about the man who will take on America's ex-prez So who is Mike Pence? Mike Pence (63) was born into an Irish Catholic family on (June 7, 1959). There were six children in the family along with him. Mike Pence is not the only one from his house who is active in politics. His brother Greg is a Republican Party member in the US House of Representatives.

It is now perhaps impossible to separate Pence's image from that of the Republican Party now. But he was once a Democrat. And his family was too. Pence voted for Jimmy Carter in 1980 and considered John F Kennedy a role model. Mike Pence college years Pence became an evangelical Christian during his college years. His mother disapproved of this. Pence was influenced by former US president Ronald Reagan to join the Republican Party.

"His ideals inspired me to leave the party of my youth and become a Republican like he did," Pence said of Reagan in 2016.

Pence pursued BA in history at Hanover College in Indiana. He then earned a law degree from Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, He worked as a lawyer and a conservative talk show host for some time. He met his wife, Karen, when he was at law school. They have three children Mike Pence political career In 2001, Pence was elected to the US House of Representatives. He quickly gained a reputation for being one of the most conservative members.

"I'm a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order," said Pence when he accepted to become running mate of Donald Trump before 2016 US elections.

Pence has said that he does not believe in theory of evolution and has expressed displeasure that creationism, the theory that believes God created Earth and humans, is no longer taught in schools.

When Trump chose Pence as his running mate for 2016 elections it was widely perceived as his move to solidify his support among conservative voters. Pence remained by Trump's side throughout the many scandals during his tenure. Pence repeatedly defended Trump or simply stayed silent.

The loyalty, however, was not repaid as Trump targetted Pence in the run-up to US Capitol riots (January 6, 2021). This is seen as the breaking point in their relationship.

"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution," Trump wrote on Twitter on the afternoon of Jan. 6, while rioters were calling for Pence to be hanged.

"I think the times call for different leadership," Pence told NBC News in February, when asked whether Trump should be the next Republican presidential candidate. "I'm confident we'll have better choices than my old running mate."

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.