Republican-led US House panel interviews former Hunter Biden associate

Devon Archer, who is a former Hunter Biden business associate, stated that US President Joe Biden was never personally involved in their financial operations, despite the fact that Hunter would frequently put his father on speakerphone to impress clients.

Archer appeared in a closed-door interview led by staff from the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee. The Republican lawmakers hoped that the investigation by the committee would shed light on unproven allegations that Biden was directly involved in his son's business dealings in Ukraine.

Democratic Representative Dan Goldman, who according to reports attended the interview, told reporters that Archer provided no evidence of wrongdoing by the elder Biden.

The inquiry is focused on the years when Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama, from 2009-2017.

Goldman said, "There is no evidence that anyone other than Hunter Biden received any money in connection with the business transactions with Devon Archer."

Jim Jordan, a Republican Representative, who is a leading panel member, told reporters that the session was productive. Jordan also chairs the House Judiciary Committee.

Archer told investigators that Hunter Biden communicated with his father on a daily basis while serving on the board of the Ukraine energy company Burisma.

According to Republican Representative Andy Biggs, who has already co-sponsored legislation to impeach President Biden, said Archer's testimony implicated the president.

Biggs told reporters: "Archer talked about the 'big guy' and how Hunter Biden always said, 'We need to talk to my guy'. I think we should do an impeachment inquiry."

But Goldman said: "It was all casual conversation, niceties about the weather, what's going on. There wasn't a single conversation about any of the business dealings that Hunter had."

House Republicans have levelled allegations that Hunter Biden used his father's status, when Biden was vice president, to influence deals while he was at Burisma. Meanwhile, the White House has said Joe Biden was never in business with his son.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE