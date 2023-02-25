Republican congressman George Santos falsely claimed in court that he worked for Goldman Sachs

George Santos, the Republican congressman from New York, falsely claimed during a court appearance in 2017 that he worked for the US investment bank Goldman Sachs, new audio has revealed.

“You work for Goldman Sachs in New York?" the judge asked. "Yup," Santos replied in the audio first obtained by Politico.

This is the first time that conclusive proof has been obtained to disprove the oft-repeated lied perpetrated by the Republican while campaigning for Congress in 2020 and 2022.

At that time, he claimed to be a Goldman Sachs banker on the stump in New York and on a resumé released in January by the local GOP, along with other claims about graduating from college and working elsewhere on Wall Street, which have been debunked.

It was during his interview with New York Post in December that he claimed that he "never worked directly" for the firm.

The audio clip of the court arraignment pertained to his court appearance on May 15, 2017, for Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, a Brazilian national who was arrested the month before for installing a skimming device on an ATM.

So far, nothing has been proven of Santos’ connection with the Brazilian scamster who is at the centre of a wide-ranging credit card fraud case involving stealing peoples' ATM card information and delivering it to Brazilian accomplices.

Trelha was deported to Brazil in 2018 after serving seven months in jail and pleading guilty to felony access device fraud.

According to Politico, Trelha during a telephone interview revealed that Santos lied about their relationship.

Trelha said he met Santos in the fall of 2016 on a Facebook group for Brazilians living in Orlando, and that his mother died in 2012.

