/Release diesel stocks or face export ban, US warns France Germany: Report

The Trump administration has asked Germany and France to release emergency diesel stocks to help ease soaring global fuel prices, or face a possible US ban on diesel exports, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

"It is in Europe's best interest to work with the United States as we pursue multiple pathways to boost the supply of refined products and lower costs for consumers," AFP cited a US official as saying.

US presses Europe over diesel supplies

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The warning comes as US President Donald Trump considers a possible diesel export ban to help lower fuel prices in America ahead of November's midterm elections.

Brent crude has crossed back above $100 per barrel and was trading at around $100.11. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose more than 1% to around $91.97 to $92 per barrel.

For European countries, releasing more diesel stocks presents a dilemma. They need to help bring down fuel prices while keeping enough supplies in case the fuel crisis worsens.

The European Commission, Germany, France, Italy, Britain and Ireland held a call on Thursday to discuss the possible release of diesel stocks, two EU officials told Reuters.

Germany's economy ministry said the International Energy Agency has not yet asked Berlin to release its stocks. It was not clear when the agency would meet next.

US seeks 120 million barrels from Europe

Washington has been particularly frustrated with France and Germany, which US officials believe have not fully followed earlier commitments to release emergency oil and petroleum product stocks, Reuters previously reported.

A second source based in a European capital said the US had asked the EU to release 120 million barrels of diesel over the next six months.

EU countries hold nearly 109 million tonnes of emergency crude and fuel stocks. Washington has urged European countries to use some of their diesel reserves as global prices rise following disruptions linked to the Iran war and Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday that the administration expected announcements from Europe soon regarding new diesel supplies.

"We've lost some diesel exports from the Middle East, although we're restoring ​those, and we've lost diesel exports ​from China," he said. "So that's ⁠a lot of interruptions."