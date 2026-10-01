/SIR: BLOs pressured to sign Form-7 applications seeking Muslim voter deletions in Karnataka

Booth Level Officers in Karnataka's Belagavi were pressured to sign Form-7 applications that sought the deletion of Muslim voters' names. Two men who initially posed as being from the Belagavi City Corporation allegedly brought pre-filled applications to BLOs at six polling stations in the Belagavi North Assembly constituency, reported the Hindu.

The incident was reported at least at six polling stations in Belagavi North Assembly constituency – four in Veerabhadra Nagar (polling parts 194, 195, 196 and 199) and two at the Government Kannada Higher Primary School in Shettigali (polling parts 209 and 210). Booth Level Officers at these stations told the Hindu that the two men were carrying a bulk of Form-7 applications where voters’ names and other details were pre-filled, while the objectors’ names were either handwritten or left blank.

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They repeatedly pressed the BLOs to sign these forms urgently; when they refused to do so, the men reportedly called someone who posed as Electoral Registration Officer (ERO)Udayakumar Basavantappa Talawar and instructed them to sign the applications.

“When the BLOs questioned the men, they were told that such forms had been sent to BLOs across polling stations and had to be signedurgently. The men then again called someone on the phone who posed as ERO and instructed the BLOs to sign the forms,” said Meersab Sanadi, BLA at Veerabhadra Urdu Model School in Belagavi’s 7th Cross, where he is also the chairman.

ERO Mr Talwar had reportedly denied suggesting that someone was using his name and said he had not issued such instructions. Some BLOs have reportedly signed the forms while others said they tried to call their supervisors and the Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs),but could not reach them.

A similar trend of bulk Form-7 applications targeting Muslim voters was reported in Bhalki even after the claims and objections period deadline of September 23, with over 1,100 applications filed between September 24 and 29. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is actively ongoing in Karnataka, currently deep into its notice, verification, and hearing phase. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 27.