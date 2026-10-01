/US Senate Democrats block insider stock trading ban bill over voter ID rules

US Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked a bill that would have barred members of Congress from buying new stock in publicly traded companies, arguing the legislation did not go far enough and would have let lawmakers keep their portfolios. They said it was bundled with “poison pill” voter ID rules. The Stop Insider Trading Act failed in a 53–47 procedural vote, seven short of the 60 needed to open debate. The failure comes around five weeks before the midterm election on November 3.

What was the Stop Insider Trading Act?

The bill “generally prohibits Members of Congress and their spouses and dependent children from purchasing stocks and requires public notice before these individuals may sell stocks”. Specifically, members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children must file 7 and 14 days before “public notice of the intent to sell with the Clerk of the House of Representatives or the Secretary of the Senate." Failure to do so will attract a fee of $2,000 or 10% of the transaction value, or the net gain during the specific period, which can't be paid using “campaign donations or Members’ official allowances”.

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Why did it fail?

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the bill “a permission slip for corruption” and claimed that Republicans had designed it to fail. He said that the Senate Committee advanced a bipartisan ban last year and accused Republicans of ignoring it. Dick Durbin, Deputy of Chuck Schumer, dismissed it as a “meaningless” bill, "an inadequate congressional stock trading ban”, and “Republican messaging”.

The primary reason the bill failed to clear the Senate was an entirely unrelated provision requiring a physical photo ID, birth certificate, or passport to cast federal mail-in or in-person ballots being attached to the bill. The bill also exempted executives and White House personnel, including the president, which was a glaring oversight considering the volume of trade related to Trump and his family businesses. Bloomberg reported that from January 2025 to June 2026, Trump made nearly 28,700 trades, compared with 22,200 by all lawmakers combined

The effort is the latest in the line of failed attempts to restore trust in the US Congress by banning them from trading and holding stocks. The best-known was the “Pelosi Act”, introduced by Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri. It was dropped later; Trump publicly attacked Hawley, calling him a ‘second-tier’ senator.