/Iran says UK ‘Barking up the wrong tree' linking Iran to RAF Fairford incident

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday dismissed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham's insinuation that Iran had a role in a so-called “incident” near the RAF Fairford air base. He accused the UK of “barking up the wrong tree” and showed the irony that the supposed suspects were released after being arrested in connection with a supposed “terror attack”.

“PM Bur”nham says the UK Government ‘can confirm our belief that we believe Iran to have played a part’ in the RAF Fairford incident.

“I can confirm Iran's belief that releasing supposed terrorists working for foreign states really says it all.”

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“You're barking up the wrong tree.”

wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Arghachi in a post on the social media platform X.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the suspected terror plot “clearly involved the hands of a foreign actor,” after Trump said the suspects “might be” connected to Iran.

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The Iranian embassy in London has categorically denied any involvement, calling the claims "unfounded and malicious speculations".

British Police on Monday released the five accused on bail, arrested in relation to suspicion of explosives offences and preparing to commit a terrorist act under UK counter-terrorism legislation. In a surprising turn of events, the BBC reported that one of the men arrested was the first 999 caller. According to British Media, all of them were London-based, were in their mid-20s and were arrested on Sunday near the Royal Air Force base in Gloucestershire with “three suspicious white vans”.

US President Donald Trump also expressed his surprise at the suspects being released, saying, “I wouldn’t have done that.”