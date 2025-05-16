Published: May 16, 2025, 18:28 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 18:28 IST

Story highlights Acknowledging that the DHS is reviewing the pitch, the agency’s top spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, said that they had a call with the producer last week. World | Trending

Show Full Article

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who has been dubbed ‘ICE Barbie’ for her approach to her Cabinet role, has landed herself in controversy for pushing for a reality show where immigrants compete against each other “for the honour of fast-tracking their way to US citizenship.”

While the idea doesn’t sound real, it has been outlined in a 35-page program pitch and is being coordinated with the DHS secretary, Daily Mail reported. Noem is reportedly also offering US Citizenship and Immigration Services officials to tally votes in the contest, which is being designed for TV.

The pitch, which was put forward by Rob Worsoff, a writer and producer known for Duck Dynasty and Millionaire Matchmaker, proposed a series called The American and would feature contestants who would travel across the country in a train, participating in region-specific “cultural” contests such as rolling logs in Wisconsin. The winner would be sworn in on the steps of the US Capital in a grand finale.

Also read | Embarrassment for Kristi Noem as Indian student on Trump's deportation list gets loud cheers at grad ceremony

According to Worsoff’s pitch, “Along the way, we will be reminded what it means to be American – through the eyes of the people who want it most.”

Worsoff, the Canadian born producer said, “I’m not affiliated with any political ideology. As an immigrant myself, I am merely trying to make a show that celebrates the immigration process, celebrate what it means to be American and have a national conversation about what it means to be American, through the eyes of the people who want it most.”

Also read | US Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem is among most protected officials, but someone stole her bag as Secret Service stood nearby

Acknowledging that the DHS is reviewing the pitch, the agency’s top spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, said that they had a call with the producer last week. “I think it's a good idea,” she said.

The outlet further reported, citing sources, that the department has been working to get a green signal from any streaming giants like Netflix. But so far, they have not made any progress.