Ray of hope: CDC predicts US covid cases could see sharp decline in July

As locals rush to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated a sharp decline in covid cases by July.

Researchers have announced if the vaccine drives continue with the same speed and dedication, a decline in cases and lockdowns is very close for the US locals.

Experts used scenario modelling techniques to study the long-term projections of potential trends related to coronavirus, hospitalisations and deaths caused due to covid. Initially, researchers had feared that a decrease in social distancing, mask-wearing and increased transmission rate of new variants may lead to a massive increase in cases, hospitalisations and death toll.

However, high vaccination rates and adherence to prevention norms showed the way to a sharp decline in cases by July.

The researchers have also warned that the month of May will see a peak of cases and deaths caused by coronavirus, after which decline will start to take place.

While the good news has been delivered, the researchers have urged people to not let loose of the preventive measures and treat this as a favourable outcome, instead of a forecast.