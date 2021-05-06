COVID-19: India registers record 412,262 new cases, over 300,000 cases recover

With 412,262 fresh cases and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday recorded maximum fresh cases and fatalities in a day, another grim record, taking the total caseload in the country to 21,077,410, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Not only has it been 15 straight days with India recording more than three lakh cases but also the second time after May 1 records saw it breaching the four-lakh margin in a day. Casualties are now closer to the 4,000 mark after nine days straight of over 3,000 deaths every day.

On Wednesday, India recorded 3,780 fatalities due to Covid infection. On May 1, India has recorded 401,993 cases of Covid in 24 hours.

India now has 3,566,398 active cases and reported 230,168 deaths so far.

According to MoHFW, a total of 329,113 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.

The health ministry said that a total of 162,513,339 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 1,955,733, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 296,775,209 samples have been tested up to Wednesday (May 5) for COVID-19, of these 1,923,131 samples were tested on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, reeling under the second wave of Covid, Karnataka saw new cases breach the 50,000 mark, including 23,106 in Bengaluru.

Similarly, Kerala recorded 41,953 cases in the last 24 hours.