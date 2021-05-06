Largest study on Pfizer Covid vaccine says drug offers over 95% protection

The largest study on the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine so far has found that the drug provided more than 95 per cent protection against the deadly virus, but these numbers significantly drop when only one of the two prescribed doses are taken.

An analysis of public health data from Israel revealed that the vaccine was even very effective for the elderly even at a time when a more infectious English variant was raising concerns.

In Israel, about 5 million people have received two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, making the country one of the leaders in fully vaccinating its adults with more than 70 per cent of the population inoculated.

The study, published in the Lancet medical journal, found that the two shots of the vaccine provide 95.3 per cent protection against infection and 96.7 per cent protection against death seven days after the second dose.

This protection increased to 96.5 and 98 per cent respectively after 14 days.

However, the study found, that the protection was extremely low when a single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is taken.

Between seven and 14 days after taking the first dose, the protection appeared 57.7 per cent against infection and 77 per cent against death.

