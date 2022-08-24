Rape video posted by Italian PM hopeful Giorgia Meloni deleted by Twitter

After a rape video posted by Italy's Prime Minister hopeful Giorgia Meloni received widespread criticism, Twitter on Tuesday deleted the video. The post shared by Meloni was removed and replaced with a comment, "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules."

As reported by WION, the far-right leader on Monday posted a video which showed a Ukrainian refugee being sexually assaulted on the streets of Italy.

The video was reportedly shot by someone in a flat with a view of the street. The attacker was later taken into custody.

Along with the tweet, Meloni reportedly wrote, "One cannot remain silent in the face of this atrocious episode of sexual violence against a Ukrainian woman carried out in daytime in Piacenza by an asylum seeker."

“A hug to this woman. I will do everything I can to restore security to our cities," she added.

Enrico Letta, the head of the Democratic Party called Meloni's use of the video "indecent" and said that "respect of the victim comes first."

Meloni, however, claimed on Facebook that her competitors had used the rape to attack her while ignoring the victim to avoid dealing with what she called the immigration issue.

"I am honestly ashamed of political leaders who, while using rape to attack me, do not spend a word of solidarity for the victim, obviously for fear of having to face the issue of the security emergency aggravated by immigration illegal by the masses."

Meanwhile, the Italian police, along with state watchdog tasked with the protection of personal data is investigating the dissemination of the gruesome video.

(With inputs from agencies)



