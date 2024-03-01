Rainfall provides slight respite in Texas' largest-ever wildfire

Rainfall brought some relief to Texas, home to the largest wildfire in its history, according to officials on Friday (March 1).

Despite this, dry and gusty conditions were anticipated to return over the weekend for a blaze that has claimed two lives and consumed a million acres.

In the state's northern region, known as the Texas panhandle, and neighboring Oklahoma, four major fires are actively burning. These fires, fueled by an unusually hot winter and fierce winds, pose significant challenges.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that the Smokehouse Creek Fire, the largest of the five, received precipitation, resulting in no further fire growth. Originating on Monday, it now spans an estimated 1,075,000 acres and is 15 per cent contained.

However, the respite might be short-lived, as the National Weather Service in Amarillo warned of critical fire weather conditions returning on Saturday and Sunday.

Factors include very dry grass, wind gusts reaching 40 miles per hour, and minimum relative humidity of 5-10 per cent.

With Smokehouse Creek merging with another fire, it has become the largest wildfire in Texas's history, surpassing the 2006 East Amarillo Complex disaster.

Fire Chief Wes Moorehead urged caution, especially with Texas Independence Day celebrations on March 2, given the expected conditions.

Tragically, a 44-year-old truck driver succumbed to injuries near her smoke-engulfed truck in Smokehouse Creek.

In Stinnett, an 83-year-old woman's body was found, and about 20 structures were destroyed. Turkey Track Ranch, a 120-year-old property, reported an 80 per cent loss of its 32,000-acre land.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration attributes increased wildfire activity in the western United States over the past two decades to climate change, driven by elevated temperatures, prolonged drought, and heightened atmospheric dryness.