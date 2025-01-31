The Rafah Border Crossing between Egypt and Gaza will reopen on Friday (Jan 31) for the passage of Palestinian civilians instead of its scheduled day - Sunday (Feb 2). Israel and Hamas had agreed to reopen the border on Feb 2 in the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Under the deal, the crossing of Gaza's southern border was planned to be open after the Palestinian terror group released all the female hostages in Gaza, including Israeli soldiers and civilians.

In the third round of the Gaza hostages exchange on Thursday (Jan 30), two females, one IDF soldier and one civilian, were released by Hamas. Five Thai nationals were also released with the Israeli hostages. Their release was not a part of the deal.

This came before the Palestinian militant group released the names of three Israeli hostages to be freed on Saturday (Feb 1).

The three hostages, confirmed by Israel, to be released tomorrow are 65-year-old Keith Siegel, 54-year-old Ofer Calderon and 35-year-old Yarden Bibas, reported Reuters.

Siegel is a US citizen, originally from North Carolina. He was taken hostage with his wife Aviva from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. The wife was freed in November 2023.

Calderon, along with his two children, was kidnapped on October 7, 2023. Both the children were released in the previous hostage exchange.

Bibas was kidnapped along with his wife and two sons, 4-year-old Ariel and 10-month-old Kfir. They were all taken hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz. After Hamas' claim that both the children were killed along with the mother in an Israeli strike, there has been no confirmation from Israel on it so far.

