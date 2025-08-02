There is a growing concern among Indian Nationals over the escalating instances of racial profiling and discriminatory deporting at the Georgian Border points. Despite possessing valid visas, return tickets, hotel bookings and sufficient funds, scores of Indians have reported being humiliated, detained, interrogated and deported without any explanation. There are several testimonies of personnel who have been reported detailing a pattern of racial profiling at Tbilisi International Airport and Kutaisi Airport. These incidents come amid Georgia's increased border screening measures.

Pattern of Discrimination

According to an investigation by the media outlet The Wire, two Indian nationals —Rajesh, a humanitarian worker, and Suman, a Medical student —were detained by Georgian authorities separately, despite holding valid e-visas, return tickets, and accommodation proof. Both were detained for hours. According to the report, Suman, a Medical student who went to Georgia to pursue higher education, was detained on his campus and was held for 48 hours before being deported without explanation. Rajesh was detained at the airport upon his arrival. He was handcuffed and was denied access to legal service aid or consular services. Rajesh called the incident humiliating.

“I have travelled globally, but this was the first time I was treated like an unwanted person because of my nationality,” said Rajesh as quoted by The Wire

“They destroyed his dreams and treated him like a criminal just because of his skin colour,” said Meera, the mother of Suman.

This is not the first instance of racial profiling in Georgia. Georgia, which claims to be a gateway between the Europe and India, has had earlier reported cases of racial profiling. Back in 2017, Khusbhu Kaushal, an advertising professional from Mumbai, who was travelling alone with all the documents such as a valid e-visa, employer letter, bank statements, travel insurance, hotel booking, and a return flight, was detained in a small room for nine hours, without food, water or an explanation.

“They told me I didn’t look like a tourist. What does that even mean?” she told The News Minute.

According to the investigation by The Wire, Meera's Son, Suman, had faced humiliation for over 3 years, each year wasting loads of financial resources just to stay in Georgia.

“We spent over $25,000 on fees, lawyers, housing – everything is gone… All we wanted was for our son to get a degree and a future,” said Meera.

“The number of deportations targeting Indian and Pakistani nationals has sharply increased. People with valid visas are being rejected arbitrarily, detained, and deported without clear explanation or due process,” said Adil, an immigration lawyer Adil

Government response

Despite several reports Indian government has not issued any warning or advisory about Georgia. MEA has not even acknowledged these instances of racial violence. Notably, according to a report by Georgian authorities in May 2025, nearly 96 individuals were expelled from Georgia, including Indians.