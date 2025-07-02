/Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack

The Quad grouping – India, US, Australia and Japan – in a joint statement on Tuesday (Jul 1) condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack on April 22nd in the Indian union territory of J&K by Pakistan-trained terrorists killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali national. The terror attack was claimed by the "resistance front", a proxy outfit of the terror group, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) based in Pakistan and listed on the UN terror list.

In a statement, the Quad said, "condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir" and "express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery to all those injured."

This is the first time the grouping has condemned the terror attack. Remember, the foreign minister of the group met in Washington DC on Tuesday. In a message to Pakistan, the Quad statement called on "perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay and urge all UN Member States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant UNSCRs, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard".

Earlier on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar asked Quad "partners to understand and appreciate" India's right to defend in the aftermath of the terror attack. India had launched Operation Sindoor, or strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied terror camps after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The operation involved 24 precision missile strikes on nine terrorist sites, with five in PoJK and four in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The strikes marked a key shift in India's policy on terrorism since it involved strikes deep in Pakistan mainland including Punjab and Bahawalpur.