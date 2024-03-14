Putin urges citizens, including annexed Ukrainians, to vote, as Moldova accuses Russia of breaking laws

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged voters, including those in annexed parts of Ukraine, to cast their votes in Russia's upcoming presidential election, where he is expected to secure a victory.

This comes as Moldova accused Russia of violating its laws by printing ballot papers in the separatist region of Transdniestria for the Russian presidential election.

Exercise your right to vote: Putin

In a video address, Putin told citizens, "It is vital to underscore our cohesion and resolve and move forward together. Every vote you cast is valued and meaningful."

"I therefore ask you in the coming three days to exercise your right to vote," he added.

Putin's address highlighted the voters' desire for a strong, prosperous, and free Russia, "in order to raise living standards and the quality of life."

"And that is how it will be," he said, emphasising that voting was a "demonstration of patriotic feeling," particularly in areas of eastern and southern Ukraine now under Russian control.

Putin, who faces three challengers, none of whom have criticised him, enjoys strong support, with recent polls showing him standing at 75 per cent approval.

However, two candidates who were seeking to end the conflict in Ukraine have been disqualified.

Moldova's allegations against Russia

Meanwhile, ex-Soviet Moldova has accused Russia of breaking laws by printing ballot papers in Transdniestria ahead of the Russian presidential election.

"These ballots were more than likely printed right there (in Transdniestria) to avoid taking them through a border crossing," said the nation's Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Serebrian before a government meeting.

"It is hard to say how they would have been brought over a border. Moldova's borders are controlled and there is no way of legally bringing them in or taking them out."

The country's pro-European authorities also summoned the Russian ambassador to protest Russia's decision to open six polling stations in Transdniestria, arguing it breached an agreement allowing voting only at the Russian embassy in Chisinau.

Transdniestria, which split from Moldova as the Soviet Union collapsed, remains unrecognised internationally and heavily reliant on Russian support. The region's printing of ballots in defiance of Moldovan laws is seen as a challenge to Moldova's authority.

However, the Russian ambassador called the complaint unfounded and said that Moscow was simply enabling around 250,000 Russian nationals in Moldova to vote.